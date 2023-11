Photo: RCMP Tyler Sampson Meldrum

Police say they need help tracking down a Kamloops man wanted on warrants relating to bail breaches.

According to Mounties, Tyler Sampson Meldrum, 28, is wanted on warrants for two counts of breach of release conditions.

Meldrum is described as an Indigenous man standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Meldrum’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.