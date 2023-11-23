New 148-bed student residence building will help ease city's housing crisis, TRU says

Students are already moving into Thompson Rivers University’s new housing complex, a 148-bed residence building deemed the university’s “crown jewel.”

Matt Milovick, TRU’s vice-president of administration and finance, said the contract to build the new Coyote Den, or Skelepéllcw, student housing building on the east side of Summit Drive across from TRU’s campus was first signed in November of 2022.

Milovick attributed the quick timeline of the development to its modular design and said the pieces were originally designed for a hotel in Kitimat before the deal fell apart.

“When we found out about it, we realized that we could build this building really, really fast if we use what they already had in inventory, so that's how it started,” Milovick said.

“The foundation was in for March, and then in April they craned it and they put four floors on in five days. It was pretty amazing, and then they just sowed the building together over the next six or seven months.”

Milovick told Castanet in September such a development would typically take about two years to finish.

He said about 30 students are already living in the building, which will increase to 40 by the end of next week. It's expected to be full by the time the winter semester gets underway in January.

“It's the crown jewel in our residence inventory," Milovick said. "We're really happy with it."

The new building marks the first time TRU’s has constructed its own residence building, having acquired all other residences.

The project cost $18.76 million in total, with the university contributing $7.91 million in surpluses. The province provided $10.85 million as part of its Homes for BC student housing project, a 10-year housing plan to build 114,000 units throughout the province.

The building is comprised of 80 rooms and 148 beds with a mix of single and double occupancy. The new residence brings the total number of permanent beds on campus to 1,645.

Parking includes 38 outdoor spaces, one handicap-accessible stall, 40 enclosed bike spaces and two electric vehicle chargers.

Milovick said the project, and other student housing developments in the works, will help ease the community's housing crisis.

“This is part of the housing solution for the City of Kamloops — they've got to put in 4,300 units I think over the next five or six years,” he said.

“The rooms are all below market rates. So it contributes. If we can take our students out of the community and bring them back onto campus that frees up rental spaces for others.”

TRU said the Coyote Den is the first phase of a three-phase plan to build three new student housing buildings at East Village.

Milovick said the next development is shovel ready, but is waiting on provincial funding.

“It's going to be a little bit smaller, it's gonna be about 75 beds, and our estimate is about $25 million to build that one,” Milovick said of the next build.

He acknowledged that the new developments are disconnected from the rest of the university’s campus, but said he thinks a new overpass spanning over Summit Drive would bridge the gap.

“When that bridge goes in, it's a difference maker," he said. "It completely connects this part of our campus to our main campus — becomes one campus.”

The Coyote Den was originally slated to open in September but was pushed back due to construction delays.

"Having secure, stable and affordable housing is essential for students to be successful at their studies," Selina Robinson, B.C.'s minister of post-secondary education and future skills, said in a news release.

"The new residence at TRU builds on the thousands of new units we have delivered across BC that are relieving pressure ons tunes and the local housing market."