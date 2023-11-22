Police ask for tips about missing Kamloops man last seen on Nov. 10

Photo: RCMP Police said Kyle Ferg, 32, was last seen on Nov. 10

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Kamloops man last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Kamloops RCMP said Kyle Ferg, 32, was reported missing on Nov. 17 by his family. He was last seen on Nov. 10 and his cellphone was found on McArthur Island.

“Kyle’s family and police are concerned for his well-being,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“If Kyle sees this release, or someone with information on his whereabouts does, please contact the detachment as soon as possible.”

Ferg is described as a white man standing six feet and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said Ferg has tattoos including the word “Bassanese” on his right forearm, “In God’s Hands” on his chest and an animal on his upper arm.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.