Ashcroft Terminal to bolster rail storage and handling

Photo: Ashcroft Terminal

Ashcroft Terminal and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority have signed an agreement to work together on increasing rail storage and handling capacity at the inland terminal to reduce bottlenecks at Vancouver’s ports.



Ashcroft Terminal is an inland terminal 300 kilometres east of Vancouver owned by PSA International. Ashcroft Terminal’s rail yard and inter-modal facility handles 7,000 railcars and 6,000 trucks annually.



In a press release, the companies said they had agreed to “provide infrastructure to supply railcar storage and staging for improved resiliency and cargo fluidity along the Asia-Pacific Gateway Corridor.”



“Creating supply chain resiliency within the Vancouver Gateway is becoming increasingly more important to mitigate against challenging disruptions that can have devastating impacts to trade fluidity and the reliable movement of goods to and from the Port of Vancouver,” Peter Xotta, vice president of operations and supply chain at Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, said in a news release.



“This partnership presents an exciting opportunity to enhance port-related trade capacity in the region and reduce congestion within the supply chain, which will lead to more reliable access for Canadians to the goods they need to support their families and businesses.”