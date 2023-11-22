B.C. Conservative Leader Rustad to give talk in Kamloops on Friday

Photo: The Canadian Press / file photo B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad

With less than a year until voters head to the polls, the leader of B.C.’s Conservative party will be in the Tournament Capital this week to deliver a talk.

John Rustad will be in Kamloops on Friday for a party fundraising dinner.

Doors to the North Shore Community Centre, 730 Cottonwood Ave., will open to the public after supper, at 7:30 p.m., for a talk by Rustad.

The B.C. Conservative Party is trying to capitalize on recent momentum, which has seen the party polling close to the Opposition BC United — though both well back of the NDP.

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon blamed the surge in B.C. Conservative polling on voter confusion stemming from his party’s recent rebrand from the BC Liberals.

The B.C. Conservatives gained official party status — and the funding that comes with it — in September after BC United MLA Bruce Banman crossed the floor to join Rustad.

Rustad is himself a former BC Liberal MLA who was kicked out of the party caucus over his skeptical views on climate change.

Richard Henderson, Kamloops-North Thompson riding association president for the B.C. Conservatives, said tickets for the dinner are sold out, but anyone is welcome to attend to hear Rustad’s talk afterward.

Anyone looking for more information about Friday's event can call Henderson at 250-319-2094.

B.C.’s next provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 19, 2024.