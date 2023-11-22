Police investigating serious early-morning assault that locked down RIH

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties say they are investigating a serious assault with a weapon that injured a man and led to a brief lockdown at Royal Inland Hospital.

Police said officers were called to the 400-block of Royal Avenue just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday where a caller said two men could be heard fighting with a dog present.

According to Mounties, officers arrived on scene to find a man with minor injuries. The other party allegedly fled in a white jeep.

“Police located the Jeep heading toward the Overlanders Bridge, but its driver allegedly fled from officers when they attempted a traffic stop,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“It was located shortly after in the hospital parkade, around the same time a man with visible injuries and a woman were observed walking inside.”

Kamloops RCMP said the hospital was locked down as a safety precaution while officers attempted to locate the pair.

Police said the woman was quickly located inside and the man was found at Sixth Avenue and Columbia Street just before 6 a.m. He was taken to hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries, believed to be caused by a sharp object.

The white Jeep was seized as part of the ongoing investigation, Evelyn said.

“Although the incident occurred early in the morning, the initial call to police involved sounds of a dog, screaming, and an engine revving, that may have disturbed those in the area and caused them to get up to look at what was going on,” she said.

“We’re asking people to please check their security recordings and dash camera footage, and to contact police if they witnessed or have any information related to this incident.”

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.