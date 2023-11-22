BC SPCA seizes 18 puppies, two emaciated dogs from Chase property

Photo: BC SPCA The BC SPCA said two emaciated dogs and their 18 puppies were seized from a Chase property.

Two emaciated dogs and 18 puppies have been seized from a property in Chase after being left outside to fend for themselves, according to the BC SPCA.

The agency said the Oct. 20 seizure involved two female American bulldog-Labrador retriever mix dogs and their 18 puppies, nine in each litter.

Eileen Drever, senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations for the SPCA, said the dogs received very little if any food and were left to fend for themselves outside.

“The dogs’ ribs, hips and spines were clearly visible,” she said. “The animal protection officer observed the puppies trying to suckle, but the moms were so malnourished they did not have enough milk to feed this large number of puppies.”

Drever said the 18 puppies were found huddling together in a makeshift doghouse surrounded by hazards including sharp chicken wire.

The dogs were taken to a veterinary clinic to be examined and treated.

“The moms have been put on a very specific re-feeding plan,” Drever said. “They were so underweight we needed veterinary approval just to give them water.”

The SPCA said the puppies were also underweight and have been in and out of a veterinary clinic since being seized.

“The puppies were all suffering from diarrhea and were lethargic,” said Drever.

“In a rare case for puppies this young, one had a urinary tract infection that is being treated with antibiotics.”

Drever said the puppies are being weighed daily to make sure their recovery stays on track.

The SPCA said the two adults are currently available for adoption, but will need to be adopted together. The puppies will be available for adoption in a week.