Kamloops council opts to use short-term debt to 'smooth' water utility rate increase for taxpayers

Photo: Pixabay

Kamloops council decided Tuesday to use short-term debt to reduce the impact of a water utility rate increase on city taxpayers, but not before hearing — and rejecting — a proposal from the mayor to bet on landing enough grant money to adequately fund the utility’s reserves.

Last month, council narrowly voted in favour of a 25 per cent water utility rate increase — which would amount to an extra $95 on the average household’s annual bill in 2024 — but then opted to reconsider its decision.

During Tuesday’s meeting, David Hallinan, the city’s corporate services director, presented an alternative which would see the city borrow $10 million over five years to fund urgent intake maintenance work at the Kamloops Centre for Water Quality.

Hallinan said this would result in an 18 per cent rate increase in 2024 — an additional $68.90 over the year for the average residence.

“This smooths the increase over a broader period, and provides adequate funding for the reserve that we are able to utilize just in case and be able to help manage some of the broader inflationary factors that we're seeing in the construction industry,” Hallinan said.

Under this five-year plan, a further 15 per cent utility rate increase is expected in 2025 and again in 2026, followed by a 10 per cent increase in 2027 and a 5 per cent raise in 2028.

Hallinan noted the water utility rate remained unchanged from 2014 to 2022, after which council approved a 1 per cent increase for 2023. This year, the average annual water bill for a Kamloops home was about $383 — just over $1 per day.

"When folks required support the most, and that was during the pandemic, we were able to support them because of the fact that we had a reserve in place that would help to fund our infrastructure replacements,” he said, adding the city is unfortunately now getting to the point where more work is needed in a time of significant inflation.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly spoke in favour of using debt to “feather” in the water utility rate increase — a raise council heard is needed in the face of the upcoming maintenance work, Noble Creek Irrigation System decommissioning payments, and the new, council-approved development cost charge water assist factor.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson suggested increasing the utility bill by only 12 per cent in 2024, 12 per cent in 2025, and then by 6 per cent for three years afterwards. He said the city could seek out and apply for more infrastructure grants to bolster funding.

"I'm kind of a positive person when it comes to winning the game," Hamer-Jackson said.

"And when people are saying that there's infrastructure grants and all that, why don't we think positive, and think that we may get those grants instead of thinking that we may not?"

Hallinan told Hamer-Jackson that the mayor’s proposed five-year rate plan would mean the water utility reserve would run “into a negative position” by the third year.

He also cautioned Hamer-Jackson several times during the discussion about relying on grants for a key funding source, telling him that many grants are over-subscribed, and receiving funds this way is far from a sure thing.

"I don't believe it’s good fiscal management to be relying upon uncertainty with grants to be able to pay for projects,” Hallinan said.

CAO David Trawin said the city often seeks and applies for grants, and if applications end up being successful, budgets are then adjusted. He also cautioned the mayor to avoid relying on grants.

“To me, putting a budget forward based upon the potential of getting a grant is like buying a car and then putting half your money on red 46 of the roulette table to pay for that car. If you don't get it, how are you going to pay for that car?” Trawin said.

Undeterred, Hamer-Jackson attempted to put a motion forward recommending the 12 per cent utility rate hike and directing staff to explore grant funding. His motion did not receive a seconder and, as such, didn’t move forward.

Ultimately, council voted 6-2 in favour of using debt to smooth out the rate increases, meaning taxpayers can expect an 18 per cent utility rate hike in 2024. Opposed were Hamer-Jackson and Coun. Margot Middleton.

Middleton said she felt the original $95 — or 25 per cent — increase was ultimately better for the city, noting there wasn’t much difference in the actual dollar amounts put forward in the two main options council considered.

“It doesn't significantly change the real amount of dollars that residences are going to be paying out, it's just it may be pushed over an extra year,” she said.

“But the reality is still here — whether it's 25 per cent, or 18 per cent, that is still a bigger number than anybody wants to deal with. So now it's optics that sort of get in the way of one decision over another.”

O’Reilly noted everyone around the table could agree the city’s critical water infrastructure was worth funding, one way or another.

“That, to me, that's something I think is maybe getting missed here. We all agree we need to do it, we maybe just have different views of how we're going to get there," he said.

Coun. Nancy Bepple wasn’t present at Tuesday’s meeting as she was in Ottawa for her work with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.