Substance use speaker says Kamloops needs more treatment facilities, services

Photo: Josh Dawson Speaker Guy Felicella told an audience at Thompson Rivers University Tuesday night that more treatment facilities are needed in Kamloops.

A well-known speaker on mental health and substance use says he believes Kamloops needs more facilities and a variety of treatment options to support people who use drugs.

Guy Felicella, a public speaker who works with the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority, told an audience gathered at Thompson Rivers University on Tuesday night that he began using drugs at the age of 12 and spent 31 years trying to get clean.

Felicella said he died six times during those three decades.

“I wish that Kamloops had its own facilities as well for treatment," he said. "I mean, I'm not saying that you don't have any, but you don't have enough and you don't have timely access."

Felicella credits harm reduction with saving his life, and said he believes the number of deaths due to toxic drugs would triple in the province if harm reduction wasn’t an option.

He added a wide variety of services are needed.

“So we need all the tools, from harm reduction services to timely access to detox and treatment services and then also to housing," he said. "If we can do those three things collectively, we will make a big difference in people's lives.”

Felicella told Castanet housing is a "key component," and provides safety and rest to a population that otherwise needs to stay alert at all times.

“Even if you feel bad the night before, right? You wake up and feel better. On the street, you just wake up and feel the same,” he said.

“That is one of the things that I think provincially and federally we need to tackle immediately.”

Education was another key component that Felicella emphasized, saying people could be struggling for a variety of reasons but the stigmatization of substance use keeps people from understanding the underlying cause of their pain.

“We have to do a real better job understanding that for some people it is a health issue and for some people it's no issue at all, but yet they're still at risk of a toxic drug supply,” he said.

“We've done these things before, to educate people and regulate substances to support people. But yet, we just haven't got there with this current situation.”

Felicella said the key message he wants people to take away from his presentation is that there’s hope.

“We have a lot of challenges in our society, but we can't just give up,” he said.

“Showing up, providing that human connection to people, being kind and just letting people know that you see them and that you care about them and you hope that there's a service out there that does connect with them.”

Felocella said human connection is a “massive component” to changing the direction of people’s lives, but is often lacking.

“There's a lot of bad things that happen in the world, but there's a lot of real good people in it and you just try to have this understanding. I think people fear what they don't understand,” he said.

“So I think for us as a society, we can do a better job together at that too.”

Felicella told the crowd he doesn’t believe anybody in North America is currently doing a good job addressing mental health or substance use issues.

“We have a generation of people who are struggling. These people aren't using the substances yet. We have to have a better understanding,” he said.

“My biggest passion in life is to make sure that the younger generation has a full understanding in the hopes that nobody goes through the life that I went through.”