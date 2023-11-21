Kamloops Heritage Railway identifies next steps after concerns halt operations

Photo: Castanet

The Kamloops Heritage Railway’s general manager says site rezoning, renovations and a virtual reimagining of its railcar exhibits could help the beloved attraction get back on track after zoning-related issues halted on-site programming this year.

Earlier in 2023, Kamloops Heritage Railway was told by the city that there were concerns around having the public access the site on a regular basis as the property was zoned for railway use. Since then, the heritage railway has worked to identify possible solutions.

Ken Milloy provided Kamloops council an update on the heritage railway during its Tuesday meeting, telling them the railway hired an architect to do a preliminary analysis of the site, identifying which renovations are needed to bring the property into compliance.

“It was pretty clear most of what we have to do is related to accessibility, creating pathways for wheelchair accessibility and movement around the facilities,” he said.

According to the heritage railway, the site will need an accessible path of travel from parking stalls to the building entrance, upgrades to its entrance gate, and the addition of fire exits to the main and second floor. The building will also need additional emergency lighting and exit signage.

“The next step was on zoning. They really indicated that because we're zoned for railroad one, transportation one, it means that we can have a train station — which in some ways lends itself to the allowance of a museum-type atmosphere because it relates to public gathering space,” Milloy said.

“However, it's necessary that we would still have to go through rezoning just to bring it up to steam, make sure everybody knows what the property is being used for and how we get there.”

He said he anticipates going into further meetings with city staff in the months ahead to begin that process.

Milloy said the architect wasn’t sure how museum guests would be able to access the actual rail cars, noting this problem has challenged rail museums worldwide.

He said the heritage railway has proposed recreating rail cars in a virtual space, replicating the experience of walking through a physical car.

According to Milloy, Kamloops Heritage Railway plans to embark on the rezoning application process between January and March of next year, and will be searching for grants and fundraising to help them move forward with renovations. The railway estimates it will cost between $10,000 and $15,000 for the drawing and design phase.

He told council the heritage railway was also focused on “staying alive in the community,” participating in events throughout the city with more lined up in 2024.

“The board really has a vision of creating a really unique resource in an area that is underrepresented here. And we happen to sit on a very important piece of equipment called the 2141 that has an international reputation,” Milloy said,” referring to the historic restored steam locomotive.

“I have a meeting tonight — and I'm first up on the agenda for that too. It’s the international association HeritageRail Alliance, and they want to know what's going on with our train as well because they miss hearing the stories about it running.”