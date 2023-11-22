Mounties warn Christmas shoppers about crime, offer tips to deter theft

Photo: Castanet

Police are hitting the streets of the Tournament Capital to warn shoppers about theft, hoping to ward off grinches looking to steal Christmas presents.

Between now and Christmas, Mounties and volunteers will focus on retail parking areas in Kamloops, offering advice and handing out tip cards with suggestions to reduce crime and deter theft.

“The RCMP would like to remind the public to be extra vigilant about personal safety while out enjoying the winter holiday season,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a news release.

Tips include securing valuables in the trunk or out of sight, parking in well-lit areas with heavy foot traffic, paying attention to surroundings and keeping an eye on who handles your debit and credit cards.

More information and holiday safety tips can be found on the BC RCMP’s website.