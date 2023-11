Photo: Castanet

A man was arrested for assault early Monday morning after police responded to an abandoned 911 call in Brocklehurst, Mounties say.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Parkcrest Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. after a 911 caller hung up the phone.

“As part of the investigation, police arrested a man for assault,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“He was held for a bail hearing, during which he was released on an order and new court date.”