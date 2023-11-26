Pickup truck recovered, but laptop and keys still missing after Brock burglary

Photo: Castanet

A set of keys and a laptop are among the items still missing after a Brocklehurst home was burgled last weekend, police say.

Police said they were called at about 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 19 for a report of a break-in in the 1000-block of Lincoln Court, which is off Lethbridge Avenue near Nicolani Drive.

“A number of items were stolen, including a Ford pickup truck that was located later than night on the 900-block of Ord Road,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Its interior was covered in bear spray.”

Still missing are keys, a laptop, a motor and a compressor, Evelyn said.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police at 250-828-3000.