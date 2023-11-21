Vehicle crashes into rock wall after running over pedestrian's foot, police say

Photo: Castanet

A person was injured after a vehicle drove over his foot before crashing into a rock wall in North Kamloops, police say.

According to Mounties, police were called to an address on Carson Crescent for a report of a collision just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“Officers responded and located a truck crashed into a rock wall,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“An intoxicated man was arrested on scene for mischief and later released as part of the ongoing investigation.”

A short time later, Evelyn said, Mounties were called to an address on nearby 12th Street where a man said his foot had been run over by a vehicle that fled the scene.

“The man was transported to hospital by ambulance and was not co-operative,” she said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.