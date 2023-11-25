Cassie's Charity Drive returns for fifth year, raising funds for hospice with province-wide 50/50 draw

Photo: Peter Olsen / Olsen Imaging Lisa, Cassie and Don McNutt hosting Cassie's Charity Drive in 2022, raising funds for the Kamloops Hospice Association.

A Kamloops teenager is back for a fifth consecutive year to raise money for a Christmas charity drive, and she has already brought in thousands for Hospice care.

Cassie McNutt said her family founded Cassie’s Charity Drive in 2019. They have watched the fundraiser grow since then, bringing in $130,000 in the last three years.

McNutt said it’s the second year the fundraiser has supported the Kamloops Hospice Association, after raising funds for bed lifts in 2022.

“I just want to tell people that we have that as an option in Kamloops, and it's not that kind of dark, gloomy place that a lot of people think it is,” McNutt said.

“You actually go there to have the amazing care from all the staff that are at the hospice, and you can have your family members in there 24/7, anything you need just to make it as comfortable as possible, and I think it's a really beautiful place."

McNutt said this year’s campaign will raise funds for “cuddle beds.”

“They're basically bigger beds that allow for people to have like their family members or their kids, their spouses, all that kind of stuff, to come and lay with them while they're in the hospice,” she said.

While fundraisers in previous years have done silent auctions, this year McNutt said her family will be doing a province-wide 50/50 draw.

“If you're of legal age, you can contribute to the 50/50, and our license goes up to $100,000. So some lucky winner in B.C. could win up to $50,000,” she said.

“We're already over $53,000 in our monetary donations and I think around $5,000 for our 50/50 which only opened on Nov. 15.”

McNutt said the drive brought in $58,000 in 2022, but her family chose to go with a 50/50 drive this year to bring in more money from across the province.

“The one thing that we definitely saw that wasn't working too well — we had a lot of people asking like they wanted to contribute, they wanted to like be involved in the auction but they weren't from Kamloops,” she said.

“So they couldn't come and take up their prizes if they won, which was really hard for them to be able to try to find a way to do that. So this year, we decided to do a province wide 5050.”

McNutt said her family will also be lighting up her house with lights on Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m., and she is encouraging members of the public to come take pictures, enjoy some hot chocolate and have their children meet Santa Claus.

“The lights are like a way to kind of lift Christmas spirit gives people something to do and a way to give back while also like enjoying the Christmas lights,” she said.

McNutt said each year there’s been an interaction that has stuck with her and inspired her family to continue to grow their charity drive.

“A young girl, she gave me all of her piggy bank money because her dad had just passed away in hospice and she gave me all of her piggy bank money and said, 'I want to donate this all to you — I've been saving up.'” she said.

“It’s not even about the money to me, honestly, it's about giving everyone an outlet to be able to give back and start something of their own.”

The 50/50 draw will be open until Dec. 20, with the winner being drawn on Dec. 21.

Cash will be accepted until Dec. 31 and donations of items for the Hospice Association's wishlist will be accepted at the McNutt household, 5215 Dallas Dr., until Dec. 20.