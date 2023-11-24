Boogie the Bridge using endowment fund to support youth arts, culture

Photo: BC Interior Community Foundation Boogie the Bridge president, Jenn Ruemper, presenting BCICF executive director, Wenda Noonan, with a $5,000 cheque.

After cutting a $5,000 cheque last week, Kamloops' largest celebration of movement has surpassed the $100,000-mark in its endowment fund, which is already distributing money back into the community.

The B.C. Interior Community Foundation, which hold the Boogie the Bridge Cultural Fund, was presented with a $5,000 cheque from Boogie the Bridge president Jenn Reumper last Thursday.

In a news release, Jo Berry, who established event and is coordinator and executive director of Boogie the Bridge, said the annual event has gone beyond being about just fitness.

“In addition to our annual giving program, we established an endowed fund shortly after Boogie began. Each year, we gave a small amount to the fund,” said Berry.

“I never envisioned that in just 25 years, we would donate well over $1 million directly to charity and also have a $100,000 endowed fund that will perpetually give back to our community.”

Boogie organizers said the Boogie the Bridge Cultural fund was established in 2005 and supports youth arts and culture programs and workshops.

The fund began to distribute its earnings in 2007, and has since awarded $72,000 to 243 children and youth.

The BCICF said the fund ensures people in the community benefit from artistic expression and cultural engagement.

Those interested in in applying for funding can find more information online.