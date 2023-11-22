Woman jailed for pulling blade on worker while stealing from grocery store

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops woman who pulled a blade on an employee while stealing food from a grocery store has been ordered to spend 45 days in jail.

Renee Destiny Dawn Jackson, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Kamloops provincial court to two counts of theft under $5,000, as well as charges of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.

Court heard Jackson was spotted stealing by a loss-prevention officer at Safeway on Fortune Drive just before 7:30 a.m. on June 17.

The worker watched as Jackson took energy drinks, a large jug of milk and other items, then headed for the door. The total value of the items taken was a little less than $30.

Crown prosecutor Bonnie MacDonald said the loss-prevention officer and a store employee approached Jackson as she was leaving. She crouched and brandished a razor blade before repeatedly telling the men “Every child matters.”

“She put the razor blade back in her backpack and went out on the sidewalk,” MacDonald said. “She grabbed her luggage and left the area.”

Jackson also pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a theft at Marks on Fortune Drive on June 26, and to a breach charge that was laid after she failed to report for psychiatric treatment as part of her probation following a sentencing in March.

MacDonald said Jackson was also the woman responsible for an act of vandalism that saw the entry doors smashed at the Thompson-Nicola Regional District building in May. In that case, she said, police arrived to find Jackson inside the building after responding to a call about broken glass.

“She said to police that she was there to save the children,” MacDonald said. “She had superficial cuts and dried blood on both of her hands.”

Charges from the TNRD incident were stayed, but the circumstances were read in as part of Jackson’s sentencing.

Defence lawyer David Jenkins said Jackson plans to move to Prince George to live with her mother.

“She is in a much different situation,” he said.

“She has supports in place and she’s very excited about the opportunity to leave the lifestyle she was living behind. She doesn’t want to go back to what she was doing — it was a very traumatic lifestyle.”

Jackson has been in jail since Oct. 30, when she was arrested in Prince George on a warrant stemming from a missed court appearance in Kamloops.

Provincial court Judge Lynal Doerksen sentenced Jackson to 45 days in jail and a 12-month probation order, during which time she will be barred from visiting Safeway, Marks and the TNRD building.

She will also be required to maintain her mental health according to her doctor’s orders.

Once she is given credit for time served, Jackson has nine days remaining on her sentence.