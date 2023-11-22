224839
224223
Kamloops  

City urges caution with garbage, organics as bears fatten up before winter

Waste attracts hungry bears

- | Story: 458499

The City of Kamloops is urging residents to be careful with food scraps and garbage as bears prepare to hibernate for the winter.

“As bears prepare to hibernate, they are in a state of extreme hunger,” the city said in a statement posted Tuesday to social media.

“This is called hyperphagia and is driven by an instinctive need to consume up to 10 times as many calories than in summer months.”

According to the city, “improperly managed” garbage and organic waste can be a bear attractant.

“Please ensure your solid waste carts are secure,” the city said.

“Consider storing meat and strong-smelling food scraps in a freezer or a sealed container until collection day, and put out carts only after 4 a.m.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News