BC Transit wants feedback before deciding on Merritt masterplan

Photo: BC Transit

BC Transit is seeking public feedback on the future of local transit in Merritt.

This survey contains questions regarding a potential extension for Route 23 Collettville-Diamond Vale, a proposed new route that would serve the Bench neighbourhood, as well as potentially adding late-night service to Route 4 Lower Nicola.

BC Transit said the survey will help inform the upcoming Merritt Transit Strategic Plan, which will shape transit in the area for up to seven years.

To fill out the survey online, follow this link. Responses will be accepted until Dec. 6.

Paper copies of the survey are available during business hours at the transit office in Merritt City Hall, 2185 Voght St.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, visit BC Transit Merritt.