Overlanders Bridge reopens following brief closure Tuesday morning for person in crisis: RCMP

Photo: Contributed This photo sent in by a Castanet Kamloops reader shows police closing the Overlanders Bridge to traffic on Tuesday morning.

The Overlanders Bridge was closed briefly during rush hour on Tuesday morning while Kamloops Mounties apprehended a person experiencing a mental-health crisis, police say.

A large RCMP presence could be seen headed toward the bridge just before 9 a.m., and the span was closed for about 15 minutes while police took the person in crisis safely into custody.

Traffic is now flowing across the span in both directions.