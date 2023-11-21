225857
225915
Kamloops  

Overlanders Bridge reopens following brief closure Tuesday morning for person in crisis: RCMP

Police call closes bridge

- | Story: 458466

The Overlanders Bridge was closed briefly during rush hour on Tuesday morning while Kamloops Mounties apprehended a person experiencing a mental-health crisis, police say.

A large RCMP presence could be seen headed toward the bridge just before 9 a.m., and the span was closed for about 15 minutes while police took the person in crisis safely into custody.

Traffic is now flowing across the span in both directions.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News

221965