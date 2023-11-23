TRU looking to raise $50,000 for campus cricket program fund

Photo: TRU TRU instructor and alum Jayant Chaudhry playing cricket.

Thompson Rivers University is looking to raise $50,000 for a campus cricket program in honour of a TRU instructor and alum.

In a news release, TRU said students have played indoor cricked through TRU WolfPack Recreation intramural program for more than 15 years, and the sport is increasing in popularity among students on campus.

“TRU is a diverse and inclusive university; therefore, we need to diversify our programming to engage international students attending TRU,” said Pina Russo, campus recreation co-ordinator.

“Integrating the domestic and international students’ population into the varying sports offered is in itself a huge celebration.”

TRU said the goal is to raise $50,000 for its Recreation Cricket Fund, which will pay for programming, equipment and officiating to keep the program viable.

TRU alum Kamal Grewal said her late husband Jayant Chaudhry taught and played intramural cricket at the university.

After Chaudhry died in 2021 at the age of 35, Grewal said she is choosing to support the fund financially and through donations of equipment and hopes other donors will step up as well.

“He offered the best of himself to us and I’m so grateful to him. I want to keep my husband’s legacy going. He was an amazing person and he impacted so many lives,” Grewal said.

“International students have contributed so much. If TRU can give back by creating an opportunity that provides them an outlet to do something they enjoy rather than sit alone in their rooms, I want to contribute. I want to carry his legacy.”

According to the university, cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, with an estimated 2.5 billion fans and formal cricket leagues in more than 100 countries.

TRU said more information can be found online, or interested parties can contact TRU Development Director Kelly de Chantal by email.