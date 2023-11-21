Ashcroft RCMP hold contest to name new police vehicle

Photo: Ashcroft RCMP Ashcroft RCMP say their new Ford pickup truck is in need of a new name.

Ashcroft Mounties are holding a contest to name AS5101 — a brand-new Ford pickup truck police say is in serious need of a new nickname.

Ashcroft RCMP said the contest is being help in partnership with the Elizabeth Fry Society, and are looking for submissions from children between the ages of four and 14.

“Sadly, we don’t have a new police puppy or foal to ask the community to name,” said Ashcroft RCMP Const. Richard Wright.

“But, we do have a new vehicle and we can’t wait to see the names our local youth come up with.”

RCMP said entries should include the new suggested name, the name and age of the child submitting, the phone number of a parent or guardian and should be submitted to [email protected].

The contest rules state contestants can only suggest 1 name, the name must be a single word, must start with the letter “A” and be a single word.

The contest is open to children who live in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Walhachin, Thompson River Estates, Venebles Valley, 16 Mile House, Ashcroft Indian Band, Bonaparte Indian Band, Oregon Jack Indian Band or Lower/Upper Hat Creek Reserves.

Ashcroft RCMP said the winner will receive a plush Mountie Mouse and a die-cast police car. Four runners-up will also win a variety of prizes.

Police said drawings and artwork can also be submitted in email entries, and will be shared with everyone at the conclusion of the event.

Entries must be submitted by Dec. 8 and the winners will be announced in mid-December.