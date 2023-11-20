New B.C. Supreme Court judge mindful of 'great privilege and responsibility'

Photo: Josh Dawson B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith smiles Monday while listening to a speech welcoming him to the court.

About 75 people crammed into a courtroom on the fifth floor of the Kamloops Law Courts on Monday afternoon to welcome the newest B.C. Supreme Court judge to his role.

Justice Brad Smith has been sitting since his appointment was announced in June. It was made official at Monday’s welcome ceremony.

“I am mindful of the great privilege and responsibility which comes with being a judge of this court, in this country at this time,” Smith said.

"I look forward to working with our fellow judges, the support staff and the sheriffs, all of whom play an important role in the administration of justice."

Smith, who is originally from South Africa, worked as a prosecutor for more than a decade before starting a defence practice in Kamloops in 2015. He was appointed King’s Counsel in 2019.

He has volunteered on the organizing committee of the Kamloops Inns of Court program and at Thompson Rivers University’s law school, as well as on the boards of the Association of Legal Aid Lawyers and the Overlander Ski Club.

Smith is one of three B.C. Supreme Court judges based in Kamloops.