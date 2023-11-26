Live show featuring Kamloops bands to play 20 years of rock music

Photo: Spaceship Records

The Blue Grotto will serve as home for a night to a trio of local bands chosen to reflect the last 20 years of rock music in Kamloops.

Organizers said An Evening with Degenerates will showcase three local bands — The Stonefruits, Dr. Fabulous and The Decoys — during the performance on Dec. 14.

The first act, The Stonefruits, are billed by organizers as a punk rock trio, representative of the new wave of artists from the Kamloops area.

Dr. Fabulous will be the second act to take the stage with a mix between hard rock, punk and grunge, according to organizers. Musician Kris Ruston will join the trio on guitar.

Ruston will also be joining The Decoys for the final act of the show. Organizers said the quartet represents a “mid-period of the modern era” and billed them as one of the hardest working live bands in Western Canada.

Tickets and more information are available online.