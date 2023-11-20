A Way Home Kamloops raising money to support youth through annual campout

Photo: A Way Home Kamloops A past campout event. The Campout to End Youth Homelessness is returning to the North Shore on Dec. 8 and 9.

Local non-profit A Way Home Kamloops is bringing its primary fundraising event, the Campout to End Youth Homelessness, back to McDonald Park in December.

Tangie Genshorek, executive director, appeared before city council last week to discuss the agency’s plans for the upcoming campout on the North Shore and invite council members to participate.

The annual event encourages participants to sleep outside for one night to raise awareness about youth homelessness. Money raised during the event will go towards A Way Home programs.

Genshorek said participants can join the campout at McDonald Park, or can also opt to take part virtually, camping out on their floors and front porches, or in backyards and cars.

“That's really appropriate because youth homelessness looks different for everyone. Youth homelessness is really different from street homelessness,” Genshorek said.

“A lot of youth have opportunities to couch surf in really inappropriate places, and they'll do whatever they can to survive. They will be in homes where they shouldn't be rather than be out on the streets.”

The seventh annual Campout to End Youth Homelessness will take place from Friday, Dec. 8 to Saturday, Dec. 9.

“We are always looking for new campers, we’re always looking for people to sponsor other campers, we’re looking for donors. But we also have an evening of awareness,” Genshorek told council.

“If you can’t camp out and you can’t donate or sponsor, please come down to the park on the night of the campout and take in the presentations at the start of the event.”

A Way Home Kamloops is hoping to raise $155,000 this year.

Genshorek provided council with an update on Katherine’s Place, the non-profit's supportive housing project being constructed along Tranquille Road. She said construction is on schedule for A Way Home to occupy the building as of October 2024.

“Basically one year from now, we should be all moved in and operational there. The campout dollars are going to programming, the programming will be operating hopefully in Katherine’s Place by the end of next year,” she said.

“We’re hoping to put up a Christmas tree there.”

Those interested in signing up for the campout or sponsoring the event can find out more information on A Way Home Kamloops' website.