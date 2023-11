Photo: Twitter / City of Kamloops Gambles Pond in Albert McGowan Park.

The City of Kamloops says persistent drought has caused a pond in an Upper Sahali park to dry out.

“Due to unprecedented drought conditions in Kamloops this year, the Gambles Pond stormwater collection basin at Albert McGowan Park has dried out,” the city said in a social media post.

“Please avoid the area and obey all posted signage in the area.”