Kamloops  

Christmas at the Courthouse brings local artisan items to historic building

People eager to shop tables full of local artisan items were lined up outside the Old Courthouse Saturday morning as this year’s Christmas at the Courthouse returned.

The event takes over two floors at the historic building over Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19.

Entry is free, but attendees, who are greeted at the door by people dressed in period costumes, can enter a draw to win gift baskets by making a donation.

Christmas at the Courthouse will take from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

