Week in jail for Kamloops man who failed to register as a sex offender

A Kamloops man who was convicted in 2018 of a sexual offence involving a child has been ordered to spend a week behind bars for failing to register as a sex offender.

The 62-year-old man, who cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of his victim, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of breach.

Court heard he was convicted in 2018 of sexual interference of a person under 16. Part of his sentence required him to register as a sex offender for life.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said the man registered last in October of 2021. He was supposed to have registered again within 12 months but failed to do so.

Goulet said there was an honest “misunderstanding” regarding the man’s obligation to re-register.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey sentenced the man to seven days in jail. He will be allowed to serve his sentence intermittently on weekends so that he can continue to work.