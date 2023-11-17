Sun Peaks to start winter season with two runs opening Saturday

Photo: Colin Dacre/file photo Sun Peaks.

A few lifts will start turning at Sun Peaks on Saturday as the mountain resort opens for the winter season.

“The snow has been a little slow to arrive this year, but that’s not going to stop us from being stoked about first turns this Saturday as scheduled,” the resort said in a post on its website.

“Terrain will be limited but our operations team has been working tirelessly around the clock to ensure we kick off the 2023-24 season.”

Only two runs, Cahilty and 5 Mile, will open on Saturday. Sunburst Express and Elevation chairlifts will start running at 9 a.m., and the Learning Zone Carpet will open at 8:30 a.m.

According to the resort, alpine lift tickets will be 50 per cent off between Nov. 18 to 24 due to the limited terrain. The quantity of lift tickets available each day will also be limited.

The resort said despite the best efforts of its operations team, the Nordic trail network will remain closed until more snow accumulates.

More information on tickets and resort operations can be found on Sun Peaks’ website.