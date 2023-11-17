Tickets available for Kamloops Y's Winter Adventure and 50/50 Lottery

Photo: Pexels

Tickets are now on sale for the Kamloops Y’s Winter Adventure and 50/50 Lottery.

Prize packages include several international getaways, including trips to Fiji, Morocco, Iceland or Belize, or a $2,000 travel voucher.

One ticket for the Winter Adventure Lottery goes for $25, and three tickets can be purchased for $50.

Kamloops Y is also selling 50/50 tickets. Tickets can be purchased in groups of three for $25, eight for $50, or 20 for $100.

People purchasing tickets before Dec. 5 are automatically entered into a draw to win $5,000 cash for the holidays. The early bird prize draw will take place on Dec. 12.

The final draws for the Winter Adventure Lottery and 50/50 will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

More information can be found on the Kamloops Y Lottery website.