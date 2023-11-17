Suspect arrested after Kamloops police respond to rash of broken windows

Photo: Castanet

A man was arrested and is due to appear in court after Kamloops police responded to a string of broken windows in Sahali early Friday morning.

In a news release, RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said officers were called to a report of a glass break alarm at a pharmacy in the 700-block of McGill Road just after 1 a.m. Officers arrived to find a large hole in the window of the business, but no evidence anyone had entered the building.

Police responded to a second glass break alarm at a business in the same block less than 10 minutes later, and while searching for the suspect, discovered a third business window had been vandalized.

“Throughout the rest of the morning we continued to receive reports of business windows [and] doors being smashed and two vehicle windows being damaged near the Sahali shopping district,” Shoihet said in a statement.

“The suspect evaded capture until just before 6 a.m.”

Shoihet said with the help of a police dog and a witness, officers found and arrested a 38-year-old man in the 1300-block of Summit Drive.

According to police, the man is new to Kamloops. He is expected to appear in court later on Friday.

Shoihet said police received 11 similar reports of mischief on Columbia Street, Springhill Crescent, McGill Road, Notre Dame Drive, Summit Drive and Dalhousie Drive, all between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Police are asking anyone who was a witness or who has video surveillance of the incidents to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.