New lawyer will represent Hamer-Jackson in defamation lawsuit against city councillor

Photo: Reid Hamer-Jackson

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson has hired a new lawyer to take over a defamation lawsuit he launched months ago against a city councillor.

Hamer-Jackson filed his notice of civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court with the assistance of lawyer David McMillan in June.

The lawsuit alleged statements made by Coun. Katie Neustaeter earlier in the year, including a public statement she read aloud on behalf of councillors in the wake of the mayor’s unilateral committee changes, have had damaging effects on Hamer-Jackson.

According to a court document filed on Oct. 27, Daniel Coles has now on the record for Hamer-Jackson in place of McMillan.

Coles works with Vancouver-based Owen Bird Law Corporation and, according to the firm's website, has experience in litigation and defamation.

Castanet Kamloops reached out to Hamer-Jackson to find out what prompted the change in legal representation and he referred all questions to McMillan.

McMillan said he recommended bringing on a specialist in defamation to take on the case.

“I’ve been a sole practitioner for most of my career. And my recommendation to my client was to expand his legal representation with some of the very, very best in the province in this particular area of law,” he said.

He said a “full-service law firm” along with its resources will be a benefit to Hamer-Jackson.

McMillan said he's still confident in the merits of the mayor's lawsuit.

“I've never commenced a lawsuit in 40 years that I didn’t expect to win — which doesn’t mean I’ve won all of them, but I expected to win every case because they were always well-researched, prepared before they were filed,” he said.

When asked how much he would be involved in the case moving forward, McMillan said it would “evolve” according to his and Hamer-Jackson’s needs.

In a response to the notice of civil claim filed in July, Neustaeter denied the mayor’s allegations of defamation.

The response said the statement Neustaeter read aloud on behalf of council in March represents fair comment on a matter of public interest, noting Hamer-Jackson’s changes to committee structures “negatively impacted the ability of council to serve its constituents.”