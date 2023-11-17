City officials in Merritt unveil plans to replace bridge destroyed by 2021 flooding

Two years after a devastating flood left physical and emotional "scars" on the community, Merritt city officials say they’re hoping to have a rebuilt Middlesboro Bridge by November of next year.

During the announcement on Thursday, city officials said Emil Anderson Construction will be undertaking the project, with $9.6 million in funding coming from the provincial government to help cover the cost.

The rebuilt bridge will once again connect downtown Merritt with the Collettville neighbourhood after the Middlesboro Bridge was destroyed during flooding following an atmospheric river in November of 2021.

“Both of those communities had had grown up that had been built with these connections in place. And so severing one of those, effectively split the town back into two again. It's going to be a really good thing for the community as a whole,” said Sean Strang, Merritt's director of flood recovery and mitigation.

“It's a really important structure for moving people throughout the community and for getting a sense of a single community and not two different ones.”

The new dual-lane bridge will be 70 metres in length. Multi-use pathways for cyclists and pedestrians are included in the new design, according to Strang.

He said work will be underway shortly, including environmental and ecological surveys, with construction beginning next summer with a drivable surface by the fall.

Merritt mayor Michael Goetz said the bridge serves as a reminder to the community of the damage that was done during the devastating flood, which still has some Merritt residents out of their homes.

“I think people will be very impressed with the finished product is going to be much safer, it's going to be higher,” Goetz said.

“We're going to have the ability for active transportation on both sides to cover electric bikes, electric scooters, so we're actually upgrading it.”

Emil Anderson of Emil Anderson Construction said during the announcement that the new span will be a steel girder bridge, designed to withstand a certain amount of deflection.

Strang recently told Castanet that the city will need $109 million in funding to complete its flood mitigation plan, which includes dikes going in along the Coldwater River, potentially narrowing the channel.

“When you narrow up a river, obviously, you're increasing velocity,” Strang said.

“We're working on a downstream project to allow the river some room before it exits town in order to decrease velocities heading outside of the city of Meritt.”

Strang said the majority of diking has been designed to have offset dikes, allowing for more riparian and floodplain areas, which he said will help mitigate the impact of the river downstream.

Goetz said he’s raised the question of how the bridge may impact communities downstream to the TNRD, but has yet to receive an answer.

“I’ve asked this question at TNRD because many people down the valley have asked me if you're running the water through as quick as possible. How's it gonna affect us downriver?” he said.

“I’ve asked both Area M, Area N and all of TNRD to look into what your future plans are, and to have a plan that we can see in the next little while. I'm actually surprised that they haven't got that yet.”

Portions of the dike near the sewage treatment plant and Claybanks RV Park are also set to be installed, thanks to $4 million in funding from the province.

Strang said that the city is working on updating their engagement plan to ensure proper consultation and engagement from First Nations bands.

“We've actually gone in front of council, or staff, in five of the six bands in the area and talked about what they would like to see in terms of engagement,” Strang said.

“Who they would like us to talk to and what values, principles that we should be integrating into our plans. So that's the commitment that we've made.”

Strang recently told Castanet that flood mitigation work in the community has come to a standstill, due to a lack of funding available to complete the flood mitigation plan.