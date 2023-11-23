City of Kamloops to host upcoming conference on inclusion, equity and accessibility

Photo: Castanet The City of Kamloops will be hosting a two-day conference at Sandman Centre, bringing together municipalities and Indigenous communities to discuss building more equitable, inclusive and accessible communities.

Participants at an upcoming two-day conference hosted by the City of Kamloops will be invited to discuss how municipalities can improve in areas of inclusion, diversity, equity, accessibility and reconciliation.

The IDEA Conference will be held on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28 at Sandman Centre. It’s intended to be a space where local government staff, elected officials, Indigenous bands and community members from across B.C. can discuss how to build more inclusive communities.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said arts and culture will play a central role at the conference. A few sessions will be held at the Kamloops Museum and Archives and the Kamloops Art Gallery.

Tymmarah Mackie, the city’s equity, diversity and inclusion consultant, said in a statement that art has the means to break down cultural barriers and inspire change.

“We are excited to be able to provide conference participants with such a high calibre line-up of speakers who have demonstrated their ability to share their knowledge, ideas and experiences in engaging ways,” Mackie said.

The three keynote speakers include Jesse Lipscombe, an anti-racism activist, business leader and film producer, Gary Gottfriedson, Secwepemc poet and residential school survivor, and Gurdeep Pandher, a Yukon-based mental health advocate and Bhangra dancer.

Registration for the conference is open until Thursday, or until it is fully booked. There is a special rate for students, who are able to register at a discounted price of $200, and an option to purchase tickets for the final wrap-up session only, which features Pandher.

More information about the conference and ticket options can be found on the City of Kamloops website.