City of Kamloops looks to fund community climate projects

The City of Kamloops is looking to fund community-based projects aimed at decreasing greenhouse gas emissions and bolstering resilience to climate change.

In a news release, the city said it’s now accepting applications for the 2024 Climate Action Grant program, with $20,000 set aside for grants up to $2,000 each.

“The goal is to empower citizens and community groups with resources to deliver projects that foster a climate-friendly community,” said Jaimi Garbutt, the city’s sustainability educator.

The city said applicants must demonstrate how their proposed projects will provide a direct benefit to Kamloops residents and support priority actions identified in the Community Climate Action Plan.

To receive funding, applicants must show how their projects improve resiliency to climate change, reduce greenhouse gases, and foster neighbourhood pride or community wellness.

According to the city, last year’s grant program funded 13 projects including community pollinator gardens, a school composting program, a trail restoration program, repair cafes, and a public produce program.

Applications for the 2024 Climate Action Grant will be accepted until Jan. 15.

More information on the grant can be found on the city’s website.