Minister says Jackass Mountain bridge rebuild project is progressing

Photo: BC Transportation Repairs at Nicomen Bridge underway on Dec. 13, 2021.

The province's transportation minister says construction work is progressing along a section of Highway 1 south of Lytton that was heavily damaged during the November 2021 atmospheric river event.

At a news conference held to announce the completion of flood rebuild work along the Coquihalla Highway, Rob Fleming, minister of transportation and infrastructure, said construction on a bridge replacement along the Trans-Canada Highway at Jackass Mountain was progressing.

“The girders and the decking are down for the new bridge, we actually plan to pour concrete this week,” Fleming said.

“At every section of the highway work is being performed, even in these winter months. And we're hoping early in the new year to have relief from the single lane alternating traffic.”

The single lane alternating traffic has led to some congestion along Highway 1 during peak periods.

According to the province, work is progressing on another bridge replacement at Nicomen, located on 19 kilometres south of Spences Bridge. The design of a third bridge replacement at Tank Hill is underway, and construction is expected to start in 2024.

Fleming said the amount of work to restore the flood-damaged Highway 8 access was “immense,” and work is ongoing to rebuild this corridor as well.

The highway was reopened to local traffic last year.

“There's been incredible work done on Highway 8, just as it has been done in the Coquihalla. The temporary repairs, including bridge structures, are performing very well,” Fleming said.

“We will have an update in the coming months about progress on the permanent repairs as we prepare to begin even more of the site-specific work on the full rebuild of highway.”

There were 25 sites along Highway 8 that were completely washed out during the November 2021 floods. Seven kilometres of highway entirely disappeared into the Nicola River.