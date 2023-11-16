Surveyed businesses report year-over-year increase in impacts of crime, street disorder

Photo: Glacer Media / Dan Toulgoet

The majority of Kamloops businesses polled in a recent survey say they have noticed an increase in the impacts of crime and street disorder on their operations, staff and customers this year.

On Wednesday evening, the North Shore and downtown Kamloops business improvement associations and the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce released the results of their 2023 Impacts Survey. About 100 people, including business owners, community members, city council, City of Kamloops staff and RCMP attended the presentation, held at the Sandman Centre.

Jeremy Heighton, executive director of the North Shore Business Improvement Association, said 129 respondents took part in the survey, representing businesses from Aberdeen to North Kamloops.

“There are impacts. Yes, they are significant. Yes, we're aware of it. Yes, there are some systemic challenges. But there are also solutions being undertaken in the community,” Heighton told attendees.

“This is critical to understand — there is nobody in this room, I can honestly say this because I know almost everybody in this room — there's nobody in this room, who is not committed to making the community a better place. Everybody here is committed on moving forward.”

Survey data showed 78 per cent of respondents reported customer complaints about crime and social disruption had somewhat or significantly increased in the past year, while 80 per cent reported an increase in impact on staff safety.

About 85 per cent of businesses surveyed reported making changes to address criminal behaviour, including implementing staff training, adding security cameras, and improving locks. This work cost the majority of responding businesses under $3,000, but some spent more, with five respondents saying they spent between $25,000 and $50,000 in the past year.

According to the survey, when it comes to losses related to crime, the total reported costs to responding businesses totalled about $752,750.

“There is a very significant and measurable impact. We are aware of stores within this community that lose $180,000 to $200,000, to shoplifting a year, some lose $300,000 — there are significant impacts to this,” Heighton said.

Dan Sims, who owns Nutters Everyday Naturals in downtown Kamloops, said he believes the actual impact to businesses is more significant than what the survey results showed.

“We’ve had shoplifting issues, vandalism issues. A lot of this stuff doesn’t get reported,” he said.

Sims said for many retail businesses, people are “blatantly shoplifting,” filling up a cart and then simply walking out the door. He said security guards aren’t allowed to run after shoplifters, and he doesn’t expect his staff to give chase.

He noted even police seem to feel “defeated” having to deal with repeat instances of theft.

“What’s the recourse? You can report it, but then you report it, what is done? There’s still nothing happening — you’re still out a few hundred bucks,” he said.

A number of speakers, including Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley, discussed initiatives in place to help address impacts related to crime and street disorder.

Pelley said this summer, a foot patrol program was instituted, and in September, the detachment’s crime reduction unit ran a project targeting shoplifters which resulted in charge recommendations against 11 individuals.

He noted an initiative focused on auto thieves resulted in a drop from 25 stolen vehicles per week to six — and one week there were no vehicle thefts reported at all.

Howie Reimer, executive director of the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association, said its Customer Care and Patrol Team was receiving additional training on mental health and de-escalation, a wage boost for better recruitment and retention, and enjoying a stronger partnership with the city’s Community Services division.

Lindsay Harris attended Wednesday’s meeting on behalf of the Kamloops Food Policy Council, which operates The Stir on the North Shore. Harris said initiatives supporting public safety are front of mind for the group, but they are invested in finding proactive, preventative solutions for the community.

She said she would have liked to have heard more dialogue around how to address the root causes of street issues and social disorder.

“Being sure that we're working to bring people out of poverty, that we're working to address the housing crisis, that we're making sure that everyone can afford to put food on the table — those are really the things that create an actual lack of safety in the community,” Harris said.