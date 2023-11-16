Mysterious plane wreckage could be fuselage staged for search and rescue training

Photo: Brian Braaten This fuselage was planted near Community Lake last summer as a training aid for search and rescue pilots.

A mysterious airplane found crashed in the backcountry near Kamloops might not be so mysterious after all.

On Tuesday, Transport Canada published a report about a wrecked airplane discovered by a hunter south of Barnhartvale. Police corrected the location on Wednesday and said the find was actually in the Community Lake area, near Knouff Lake north of Kamloops.

According to Transport Canada’s preliminary report, police checked out the site and determined the wreckage was about 20 or 25 years old.

Police said just the plane’s fuselage could be found — no motor, wings, doors or seats.

“Only the fuselage remained,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release. “Additionally, no registration numbers were attached.”

That sounds a lot like the fuselage Orvin Walden hauled up to a clearing near Community Lake last year to serve as a staged training aid for search and rescue pilots.

Walden, a pilot with the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA), said he borrowed a rancher’s skidder to get the fuselage to its remote location.

“We took it up there because we actually have the Canadian Armed Forces, they come from Comox and from Trenton, Ont., and they practice and they fly and try to find it,” he told Castanet Kamloops.

“It’s a fuselage up on the mountainside — that’s all it is. I was the one that put it up there. We got the fuselage from one of the places at the airport before they closed down. We trailered it up there last summer and then climbed it right to the top of the mountain with the skidder.”

The fuselage Walden staged bears a decal from a flying club in Victoria.

Mike Schlievert, general manager of the Victoria Flying Club, said he was contacted last week by an investigator from the Transportation Safety Board.

“He was looking into it, too,” he said. “He gave me a call because he said they found an airplane near Kamloops somewhere and it had Victoria something written on it.”

Schlievert said his club has no unaccounted for aircraft. Castanet Kamloops showed him a photo of the fuselage from Community Lake and he said it looks to him to be a two-seater Cessna from the 1960s or 1970s.

“I get the feeling that it’s been stripped out and somebody’s just dumped it,” he said. “I think if there was somebody crashed and was missing, we might know about it.”

Walden said the fuselage is no secret and it wasn’t meant to be mysterious. He said he notified Kamloops Airport and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria last year, providing them coordinates and an explanation.

“It’s got proper signage on it,” he said, acknowledging that the signs could have been removed.

“Inside, it says it’s the property of CASARA, and then there’s a phone number anybody could call.”

Assuming the fuselage he staged near Community Lake is the same one described as the mysterious plane wreckage, Walden said he’s taken aback.

“It’s 17.2 nautical miles from the airport as the crow flies,” he said.

“We put it outside of where people practice and the flight path for the bigger planes coming into Kamloops. We didn’t want everybody seeing it and saying, ‘Oh, there’s an airplane crash.’”

Walden said he knows of a few aviation wreckage sites in the Kamloops area, but none at Community Lake.

"I know there's one by Mount Lolo that crashed there in 1957," he said. “It’s got running gear, wheels, tires, engines and everything up there, in behind where the Mount Lolo base was.”

Walden said he is planning to contact police to let them know about the apparent confusion.