Kamloops  

Coquihalla Highway south of Kamloops open after earlier rollover

Coq reopens after crash

The Coquihalla Highway is open again after it was closed briefly late Wednesday afternoon due to a crash.

According to DriveBC, the closure extended from West Kamloops to Inks Lake Road and affected lanes in both directions. Crews quickly assessed the situation and got the route open again.

One driver posted on the Coquihalla Road Reports Facebook that there was a rollover at the bottom of the hill before coming into Kamloops. Another driver told Castanet that it appeared traffic was moving again shortly before 5 p.m.

Conditions on the Coquihalla have been snowy and slippery today. An earlier post to Facebook showed vehicles struggling to get up the hill approaching Zopkios.

