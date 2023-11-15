Coquihalla Highway south of Kamloops open after earlier rollover

Photo: Contributed Slow moving traffic on the northbound Coquihalla Highway, approaching the Cache Creek off ramp.

The Coquihalla Highway is open again after it was closed briefly late Wednesday afternoon due to a crash.

According to DriveBC, the closure extended from West Kamloops to Inks Lake Road and affected lanes in both directions. Crews quickly assessed the situation and got the route open again.

? CLEAR - #BCHwy5 vehicle incident south of #Kamloops, north of Inks Lake Rd, has been cleared. The road is fully open in both directions. #Merritt #Coquihalla — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 16, 2023

One driver posted on the Coquihalla Road Reports Facebook that there was a rollover at the bottom of the hill before coming into Kamloops. Another driver told Castanet that it appeared traffic was moving again shortly before 5 p.m.

Conditions on the Coquihalla have been snowy and slippery today. An earlier post to Facebook showed vehicles struggling to get up the hill approaching Zopkios.