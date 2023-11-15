Coquihalla Highway south of Kamloops open after earlier rollover

The Coquihalla Highway is open again after it was closed briefly late Wednesday afternoon due to a crash.
According to DriveBC, the closure extended from West Kamloops to Inks Lake Road and affected lanes in both directions. Crews quickly assessed the situation and got the route open again.
? CLEAR - #BCHwy5 vehicle incident south of #Kamloops, north of Inks Lake Rd, has been cleared. The road is fully open in both directions. #Merritt #Coquihalla— DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 16, 2023
One driver posted on the Coquihalla Road Reports Facebook that there was a rollover at the bottom of the hill before coming into Kamloops. Another driver told Castanet that it appeared traffic was moving again shortly before 5 p.m.
Conditions on the Coquihalla have been snowy and slippery today. An earlier post to Facebook showed vehicles struggling to get up the hill approaching Zopkios.