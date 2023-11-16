Coquihalla Highway reopened overnight after multiple incidents

Photo: Facebook Lines of traffic snake along Highway 5 south of Kamloops Wednesday night.

UPDATE 6:10 a.m.

DriveBC advises Highway 5 was cleared south of Kamloops at about 12:40 a.m.

UPDATE 10 p.m.

DriveBC says Highway 5 remains closed due to a multi-vehicle incident between Chuwels Mountain Road and Inks Lake Road.

The next update is scheduled for 12:15 a.m.

UPDATE 8:20 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway is closed again south of Kamloops.

DriveBC says a multi-vehicle incident is blocking traffic between Chuwels Mountain Road and Inks Lake Road for 5.7 km.

#BCHwy5 A multi-vehicle incident between Chuwhels Mountain Rd and Inks Lake Rdamloops). The road is closed. Assessment in progress. Next update time Wed Nov 15 at 10:00 PM PST. pic.twitter.com/S8dQMRKAVG — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 16, 2023

Assessment is in progress. The next update is schedule for 10 p.m.

Photos posted on social media show a line of big rigs and other vehicles along a stretch of the Coquihalla that is partially snow covered and icy. A traveller said trucks were spun out all along the downhill lanes near Inks Lake Road.

UPDATE 7:45 p.m.

There are more problems on the Coquihalla Highway this evening.

DriveBC is reporting major delays south of Kamloops due to adverse driving conditions and multiple vehicle incidents.

? #BCHwy5 - Reports of major delays south of #Kamloops due to multiple vehicle incidents and adverse driving conditions. Crews en route to assist. Drive with caution in the area. #Coquihalla #Merritt pic.twitter.com/6AadUpkIz8 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 16, 2023

One Castanet reader said they were stopped about 25 km south of Kamloops, heading north from Merritt, and traffic had not moved for over half an hour.

Crews were dispatched to assist and travellers were being advised to drive with caution.

Photo: Contributed Slow moving traffic on the northbound Coquihalla Highway, approaching the Cache Creek off ramp.

ORIGINAL 5:22 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway is open again after it was closed briefly late Wednesday afternoon due to a crash.

According to DriveBC, the closure extended from West Kamloops to Inks Lake Road and affected lanes in both directions. Crews quickly assessed the situation and got the route open again.

? CLEAR - #BCHwy5 vehicle incident south of #Kamloops, north of Inks Lake Rd, has been cleared. The road is fully open in both directions. #Merritt #Coquihalla — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 16, 2023

One driver posted on the Coquihalla Road Reports Facebook that there was a rollover at the bottom of the hill before coming into Kamloops. Another driver told Castanet that it appeared traffic was moving again shortly before 5 p.m.

Conditions on the Coquihalla have been snowy and slippery today. An earlier post to Facebook showed vehicles struggling to get up the hill approaching Zopkios.