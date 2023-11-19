Wells Gray Community Forest Corporation asking for feedback on forest management

Photo: Wells Gray Community Forest Corporation

The Wells Gray Community Forest Corporation is inviting Clearwater community members to provide input on forest management practices and projects.

WFCFC general manager, George Brcko, said the corporation will develop a forest management plan based on the feedback it receives.

“Our ask of the community is that we are given the opportunity to share some of the goals we have as a community forest, while also giving community members lots of time to ask questions and provide their feedback and ideas,” he said.

“We then will take this input from community, and together with the best practices for good forest management, we will develop a forest management plan and our operational objectives.”

The corporation is inviting people to attend one or both sessions at Dutch Lake School on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WFCFC board of directors president, Joel Steinberg, said it’s key to get members of the community to attend these sessions.

“Our community forest is unique in that it is owned and managed by citizens – people who are our neighbours, co-workers, and friends,” said Steinberg.

“Our collective interest is specifically focused on how we manage our community forest resource well so that many generations from now, the community forest is thriving and generating income to help pay for things the community needs and wants.”

The corporation said those in attendance will learn about current projects, new developments and how the community forest works in collaboration with the Simpcw First Nation on forest stewardship objectives.

An online survey will also be open from Nov. 20 to Dec. 20.