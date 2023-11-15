Wildlights returns next month to BC Wildlife Park

Photo: Castanet

A popular Kamloops holiday tradition will return next month to the BC Wildlife Park.

Wildlights is slated to get underway on Dec. 15, running daily through Jan. 7 with the exception of Christmas Day, and organizers say it will be brighter than ever.

“Over 1 million magical lights will turn on at 5 p.m. and the nights will be filled with endless photo opportunities, train rides on the Wildlife Express miniature train, visits with Santa Claus, animal encounters, scavenger hunts and more,” the park said in a post on social media.

The park will be open from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. daily for Wildlights. A special sensory-friendly night is being planned for Dec. 15.

Wildlights is now in its 26th year.

Tickets are $19 for adults, $15 for children and $17 for seniors. Kids two and under are free.

