Trial of Kamloops lawyer accused of murdering TRU professor could be moved

Photo: Castanet Police could be seen outside Butch Bagabuyo's former office on Victoria Street in March of 2022.

A Kamloops lawyer charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Thompson Rivers University faculty member could see his trial moved to another B.C. city.

Butch Bagabuyo, 55, is accused of killing Mohd Abdullah on March 11, 2022.

No trial dates have been set, but a change-of-venue application is expected to be heard next month in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

Abdullah, a computer sciences professor at TRU who also taught yoga and pilates in the city, was reported missing on March 11, 2022. His body was found six days later inside a rental van parked on a cul de sac in Dufferin.

Bagabuyo was arrested on March 18, 2022, and charged with indignity to human remains. He was released on $10,000 bail a week later.

He was re-arrested in May of this year and charged with first-degree murder. The indignity charge was subsequently stayed.

Bagabuyo spent about three months in jail at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre before he was again released on bail in July.

All of the details of the allegations against Bagabuyo are protected by a court-ordered publication ban that will remain in place until his trial.

The reason for the change-of-venue application is not yet known. No written application has been filed in court and defence lawyer Glen Orris has not returned calls or emails from Castanet.

The change-of-venue application is scheduled to be heard on Dec. 7.