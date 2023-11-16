Merritt still waiting two years later as lack of funding stalls mitigation work

Photo: Castanet Staff

The City of Merritt says residents are still suffering from the damage caused by the floods that ravaged the community two years ago — and recovery issues are making it hard to move forward.

In a flood recovery update issued on Wednesday, the city said 30 to 40 single-family homes or apartments have not been rebuilt and the Red Cross is supporting 23 households.

“Some properties were uninsured or underinsured. While this event was eligible for Disaster Financial Assistance, some residents felt that the provided funds were inadequate to cover their losses,” the update reads.

The city said meeting B.C.’s building code has become more challenging for some properties that are now in a new flood zone. The list of homes in Merritt's flood zone grew by more than 1,100 after the 2021 atmospheric river — 1,274 properties compared to 130.

“While the majority of the community has recovered, demonstrating their resiliency and embracing the oasis that is Merritt, it is important to acknowledge that scars remain and some property owners have not been able to recover fully,” the city statement said.

Only a fraction of the $109 million in funding needed to complete the city’s Flood Mitigation Plan has been received, a plan that would protect the community from a similar disaster in the future.

The city said it’s lobbying the federal government and Infrastructure Canada for funding for a new dike, but no funding has been promised.

“The city has identified 32 properties for full or partial buyouts to accommodate the proposed dike. The city is lobbying for government funding to buy these lands at an equitable sum,” the update said.

The city said it has been fortunate to receive financial support from the province, including funding for the city’s Transitional Housing Program, $9.6 to rebuild the Middlesboro Bridge on Voght Street and $4 million in funding to build a portion of a new dike.

Merritt Mayor Michael Goetz said much of what was destroyed by the flooding has been rebuilt and is looking better than ever.

“We still have a long ways to go as we rebuild our Middlesboro Bridge and seek the funding to replace our entire dike system,” he said.

“But we are all working hard and celebrate our successes in recovery to date. We look forward to the day that recovery is a distant memory and we can again embrace the tranquil, idyllic life of Merritt.”

According to the city, the Coldwater River water levels rose 2.5 times predicted engineering estimates in a matter of hours, destroyed flood warning systems, overcoming the existing dike infrastructure and flooded about 800 properties in low-lying areas of the city.

More than 7,000 people were evacuated by the end of the day on Nov. 15, 2021.

The city said the damage amounted to about $150 million, and 300,000 of tonnes of mud and 100,000 tonnes of debris, nearly a billion pounds, were removed.

Merritt director of recovery and mitigation, Sean Strang, told Castanet future flood mitigation work has come to a standstill due to a lack of funding from the province.

Strang said new infrastructure will be built to withstand the impact of 490 cubic metres of water per second after the 2021 floods saw impacts of 320 cubic metres of water per second.