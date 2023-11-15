Province touts completion of Coquihalla rebuild two years after devastating floods

Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Damage to the Coquihalla Highway pictured shortly after the atmospheric river event in November 2021.

Two years after devastating floods washed out several sections of the Coquihalla Highway, B.C.'s transportation minister says all permanent repairs have been completed — including the rebuild of six bridges damaged by the atmospheric river.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Rob Fleming, minister of transportation and infrastructure, said all lanes along Highway 5 have been reopened to traffic.

With the exception of a few ongoing clean-up operations, all rebuild work along the corridor is finished.

“The new climate resilient rebuild of the Coquihalla is now officially completed. The companies and workers that pulled off this amazing accomplishment, who built a bridge every two and a half months during construction, have our everlasting gratitude as a province,” Fleming said.

“They worked nonstop for two years. And now one of our most important trade corridors is better than ever able to withstand future climate events.”

The atmospheric river event, which took place over Nov. 14 and Nov. 15, 2021, resulted in severe flooding and widespread damage across the province.

Fleming said the province estimates a cost of more than $1 billion to reconstruct large sections of the Coquihalla, Highway 1 and Highway 8 that were impacted by floods, noting the federal government’s Disaster Financial Assistance agreement is expected to cover between 70 per cent to 90 per cent of the cost.

On the Coquihalla Highway, heavy rainfall caused flooding and washouts between Hope and Merritt. More than 30 sites spanning 130 kilometres were damaged, including six bridges at three locations — Juliet, Bottletop Bridge and Jessica Bridge.

"This was unlike anything the province had ever seen before,” Fleming said.

He noted in the weeks following the initial event, more than 300 people worked around the clock to reopen the Coquihalla for commercial vehicles on Dec. 20, 2021. The major corridor was opened to all vehicles on Jan. 19, 2022.

Fleming said the team working on the Coquihalla rebuild was recently presented with an international engineering award for reopening the highway in record time.

Jen Fraser, executive project director for the province’s highway reinstatement program, told news reporters three of the four jump spans at the Bottletop Bridge site, located 50 kilometres south of Merritt, had completely collapsed.

Fraser said the new Bottletop Bridge measures in at 156 metres long — more than 80 per cent longer than the original structure. She said the new bridge allows more room for water to flow and meander through the channel underneath when river levels rise.

At the Juliet Bridge site, located just south of Bottletop, the jump span for one bridge was lost and there was “tremendous erosion” across all bridge abutments. Fraser said the new Juliet Creek bridge is 109 metres long, 25 per cent longer than the original structure.

Two bridges located at the Jessica Bridge site, about 20 kilometres north of Hope, were completely undermined.

Fraser said all highway bridges were built “with far greater resiliency” for future events, incorporating longer spans, large rock protection and deep-pile footings. Steel columns were driven deep into the earth to support the bridges.

“Our longest pile on this job was 65 meters — or approximately 15 stories — into the ground. So these bridges are made to accept a lot more water, and a lot more force of water than the bridges that were there previously,” Fraser said.

She noted crews have planted native species and a combination of deciduous and coniferous shrubs and trees to help with erosion control along riverbanks and also create more shade, which will support fish populations.

“In order to get six bridges done in 17 months, obviously it takes a huge team, all laser focused on our goals, and all working very much together to get this work done,” Fraser said.

The provincial government said KEA5, a joint venture between Kiewit Infrastructure British Columbia and Emil Anderson Construction, completed the bridges two months ahead of schedule.

In regard to recovery work being completed along other Interior highway corridors, Fleming said two of three bridge placements on Highway 1 are underway. Construction of the third bridge replacement at Tank Hill is expected to start next year.

The ministry said it is working with local first Nation communities to fully rebuild Highway 8 between Merritt and Spences Bridge, where 25 sites were completely washed out, and seven kilometres of road entirely disappeared into the river.