Racist graffiti found on North Kamloops business prompts outcry from Caputo

Photo: Miranda Brown This graffiti was found Wednesday morning on the side of the Total Pet building on Tranquille Road.

Swastikas discovered Wednesday on the side of a North Kamloops commercial building have been painted over, but the racist graffiti has prompted a number of outraged responses online.

A number of swastikas were found Wednesday morning on the side of Total Pet on Tranquille Road. They had been painted over by noon.

“Absolutely, positively disgusting,” Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo said in a post on social media.

“This has no place in Canada — period. I find this absolutely deplorable.”

Caputo urged the culprits to turn themselves in to police, and asked anyone with information to contact Mounties.

Antisemitism has been on the rise in recent weeks across the globe, including a number of incidents in Canada. In Montreal, a Jewish school has been hit by gunfire multiple times, and a man was arrested near Toronto over the weekend after allegedly inciting hatred and expressing antisemitic views.

Castanet Kamloops has asked police for information about the incident. This story will be updated if more becomes known.