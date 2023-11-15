Caution urged among drivers as snowflakes hit Kamloops valley bottom

Photo: Josh Dawson Snowflakes fall as Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo share a word Wednesday morning at the kickoff to the Salvation Army's kettle campaign outside Kamloops city hall.

The City of Kamloops is urging drivers to be safe as the first snowfall of the year hits the Tournament Capital’s valley bottom.

Flakes began falling early Wednesday morning at higher elevations, and by 10 a.m. a light dusting was coming down at the bottom of the valley, but not much was sticking.

The city took to social media to urge caution on Kamloops streets.

“The city is not catching the snow before it hits the ground, but we’re working to clear it once it lands,” the city said. “Please drive carefully.”

Don’t expect the snow to stick around long. Environment Canada is calling for rain showers or flurries on Wednesday with a high of 3 C and an overnight low of -4 C.

Sunshine should return before the weekend, with sun and a high of 2 C expected on Thursday and 5 C on Friday. Rain is in the forecast for the weekend, with highs of 5 C and 8 C expected on Saturday and Sunday.