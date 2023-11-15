Suspect arrested after woman escapes kidnapper, police say

Photo: Contributed

Information from police is shedding new light on an incident that saw heavily armed Mounties shut down Highway 5 last week north of Kamloops.

The Yellowhead Highway was closed briefly on Friday afternoon in the Louis Creek area near Barriere. Witnesses reported seeing heavily armed police officers in the area.

According to Mounties, the officers were responding to a report of a woman who had been kidnapped.

Police said prior to officers arriving at the location, the woman was apparently able to exit a residence and flee into the surrounding bush.

The suspect was located at a nearby motel through the use of a monitoring device.

Police said due to the nature of the call and the history of the suspect, the RCMP's southeast district emergency response team was called to support local police in carrying out the arrest.

The man was arrested without incident and held on outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions. He is scheduled to appear in court later this week on other charges.

The woman was located safe with the assistance of police service dogs, police said.

“The coordinated effort of several RCMP units were key in ensuring the safe resolution of this incident”, says Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson.

“The effective use of resources such as the police dog services and the southeast district emergency response team played an important role."