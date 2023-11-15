Aircraft wreckage found south of Kamloops city limits, government report shows

Photo: Google Maps A plane wreck was found by a hunter south of Kamloops city limits, according to a Transport Canada CADORS report

Wreckage of a mysterious plane believed to have crashed at least two decades ago has reportedly been found just south of Kamloops city limits.

According to Transport Canada’s Civil Aviation Daily Occurrence Report System, which provides initial information on aircraft-related incidents, the crash was discovered in early November.

The CADORS report said a hunter told the Kamloops Flight Information Centre about the wreck, which is located south of Campbell Lake Recreation Site near Moore-Richardson Road.

According to the report, RCMP responded and identified the wreckage as being at least 20 to 25 years old, but no registration or identifying marks were visible on the aircraft.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria were notified about the incident.

Transport Canada notes CADORS reports “contain preliminary unconfirmed data which can be subject to change.”

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to Kamloops RCMP for more information.