Aircraft wreckage found near Community Lake, police say

Photo: Brian Braaten Police believe this fuselage has been in the Community Lake area, near Knouff Lake, for more than 20 years.

UPDATE: 4:50 p.m.

Police are clearing up confusion surrounding the location of the discovery of what appears to be a plane that crashed decades ago.

According to police, Barriere RCMP were notified of an abandoned airplane in a remote area near Knouff and Community Lake north of Kamloops. Transport Canada earlier provided coordinates that placed the site south of Barnhartvale, but police maintain the site is near Community Lake.

Mounties said a hunter in the Community Lake area observed a piece of an airplane in the distance, and upon close inspected the airplane was observed to have no motor, wings, doors, seats, propeller or registration numbers, only a fuselage.

The plane's fuselage has likely been sitting at the location for more than two decades, according to police.

The RCMP said their investigation has confirmed no missing airplanes have been reported, and no one was located within the abandoned fuselage.

Police said they are working with Transport Canada.

UPDATE: 10:27 a.m.

Investigators with Canada’s Transportation Safety Board say they have not yet been able to identify an aircraft found crashed south of Barnhartvale — wreckage believed to have been there for more than two decades.

A hunter in the White Lake area off Moore-Richardson Road reportedly found the crash site on Nov. 3. The discovery was made public when Transport Canada published a report on Tuesday.

Transportation Safety Board representative Hugo Fontaine told Castanet Kamloops his agency is aware of the find and has been in touch with local Mounties.

“We have not identified which aircraft it was, and we are in contact with various sources to identify it,” he said.

Fontaine said TSB officials are working with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria, as well as police.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

Wreckage of a mysterious plane believed to have crashed at least two decades ago has reportedly been found just south of Kamloops city limits.

According to Transport Canada’s Civil Aviation Daily Occurrence Report System, which provides initial information on aircraft-related incidents, the crash was discovered on Nov. 3. The report was made public on Tuesday.

The CADORS report said a hunter told the Kamloops Flight Information Centre about the wreck, which is located south of Campbell Lake Recreation Site near Moore-Richardson Road.

According to the report, RCMP responded and identified the wreckage as being at least 20 to 25 years old, but no registration or identifying marks were visible on the aircraft.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria were notified about the incident.

Transport Canada notes CADORS reports “contain preliminary unconfirmed data which can be subject to change.”

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to Kamloops RCMP for more information.